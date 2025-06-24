I've seen stacks of rocks while hiking outside of Austin, TX, but I didn't realize that there could be legal ramifications for stacking rocks in Texas. Perhaps you've seen stacks, too.

Have you ever seen a stack of rocks while on a hike? Not a natural pile, but a man-made stack? If you do, you shouldn't mess with it.

Weird Law: Why it's Illegal to Stack Rocks in Texas

These stacks are called a cairn and can look cool; they can even be works of art or created as a landmark, but in Texas, they're illegal.

According to KSAT that while stacking rocks may seem like an innocent activity, state park officials want to remind everyone that it's not allowed.

“Doing so disturbs sensitive and critical wildlife habitats that rely on the rocks for protection,” the park said in a Facebook post.

Every year, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department has to remind visitors to leave no trace, and this includes not stacking rocks or messing with stacks that have already been created.

Get our free mobile app

Dinosaur State Park recently warned visitors after they found several cairns, "While we are impressed by your rock stacking abilities, the building of rock cairns is not allowed. Doing so disturbs sensitive and critical wildlife habitats that rely on the rocks for protection. This is even more serious during times of drought and low water levels."

So, remember when you're out hiking in Texas this summer, that the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department reminds visitors that they should also leave fossils, plants, animals, and resources alone, and never feed wildlife.