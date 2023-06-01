Tyler, TX Caldwell Zoo Welcomes Litter Of Cheetah Cubs

The Caldwell Zoo Has Some Adorable News To Share!

Cheetahs are indeed beautiful animals and also one of the fastest (if not the fastest) creature on Earth. But they are also an endangered species, facing numerous threats in the wild, including habitat loss and poaching. Thankfully, our local zoo is participating in efforts to help save the species.

Caldwell Zoo is thrilled to announce the birth of a litter of cheetah cubs.



The three cubs are the offspring of the mother, Orchid, and father, Flap. The first cub was born on May 31st around 7:38 PM and the third arrived just before midnight. The mother is being very attentive and the cubs are comfortably nursing.

The new arrivals mark a remarkable achievement for the Caldwell Zoo's breeding program.

The program aims to support the conservation efforts for cheetahs and educate the public about their importance in the ecosystem. As a member of the Cheetah Breeding Coalition, the Caldwell Zoo works closely with other accredited zoological organizations to responsibly breed cheetahs. It takes special facilities and incredible teamwork to give cheetahs all the comforts they require in order to mate.

The public is invited to come see the cheetah cubs, but patience is required.

The young family will remain in a private area for a few weeks to allow the mother and cubs to bond and grow strong. For updates and further information about the cheetah family and other exciting happenings at the zoo, check out the Caldwell Zoo website.

