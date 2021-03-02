Caldwell Zoo Hosting Weekly Summer Camps June through August

It's getting about that time to start thinking about what your kids will be doing this summer. You probably don't want them planted in front of a screen the whole time. One option could be the Caldwell Zoo in Tyler. They will be hosting weekly summer camps starting in June and running through the first of August.

June 7 through August 6 your kid between four and thirteen years old can enjoy a day filled with activities to get them into nature and around animals. Each weekly camp has a theme with various activities each day that include experiments, crafts, time in the zoo and other activities.

The camps are divided into three ages groups, four to six year olds, seven to nine year olds and ten to thirteen year olds. There are a variety of packages to choose from. All packages come with a t-shirt that must be worn each day they attend camp. There is even a half day option if you think your younger child will have a tough time with a full day camp.

Registration runs now through April 24 at coldwellzoo.org. If you want to get the full details on the various camp options, go to caldwellzoo.org/summer-camp/. You can also call 903-593-0121 ext. 228 or email education@caldwellzoo.org if you have any questions or want additional details.

Caldwell Zoo has been a part of East Texas for almost 70 years with animals from all over the world. This sounds like a great opportunity for your kids this summer to get into nature and learn about animals from one of the best zoos in the country. Get all the details and sign your kids up for a summer of fun and adventure.