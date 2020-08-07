Check Out The New Splash Pad At Glass Recreation Center

There is a new place in East Texas where kids can beat the summer heat!

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Tyler Parks and Recreation is proud to announce the grand opening of their new splash pad at the Glass Recreation Center, 501 W. 32nd St. and Woldert Park.

Shawn Knight | TSM

I had a chance to stop by and check out the new 'cool' place in Tyler and it is absolutely beautiful and you and your family will have new memories to make during the summer months.

Shawn Knight | TSM

The splash pad will activate Saturday (August 8th) from the hours of 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily and the admission is FREE to the public.

NOTE: Keep in mind that play isn't monitored and all visitors should use caution while operating the splash pad.

Also, if you are looking to get more fit you can take advantage of the amenities of their Glass House Recreation Center, paved trails, fishing pond and outdoor basketball court or if you are planning a special event you can rent out one of their multi-purpose rooms.

If you want information on membership, rentals, and availability you can call the Glass House Recreation Center at (903) 595-7271.