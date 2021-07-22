Chick-fil-A Longview Delivers And Tyler Looks To Do The Same Soon

Get our free mobile app

Convenience. That's what we're looking for and Chick-fil-A in Longview and Tyler are taking it to whole new level.

Food delivery service isn't just limited to the old pepperoni pizza any longer. You can have almost any meal you want delivered to your front door or office. Food delivery expanded exponentially when the pandemic struck and now all of a sudden we're using our phones to have our meals delivered to us by third party providers.

For years we've had our pizza's delivered to us from our favorite pizza joint. We order it, their employees show up at our doors with a piping hot pizza delivered in their logo'd vehicle. Now Chick-fil-A in Longview is and Tyler looks to be following pizza's footsteps.

I noticed this while I was sitting at the light at Hwy. 80 and Loop 281 in Longview last week. I happened to see a small car logo'd out with a Chick-fil-A logo and the words delivery beside it. I was simply thinking it was a company car advertising that you could have God's chicken delivered to you via the app base delivery services. It wasn't until I was in the drive thru line at the Chick-fil-A on S. Broadway in Tyler that I saw a fleet of delivery vehicles sitting in the back of the parking lot with same logo but different location and the words 'coming soon' emblazoned on the back window.

Lucky Larry, Mix 93-1

Yes, delivery is happening now in Longview, Chick-fil-A is personally delivering to you the famous chicken sandwich, nuggets, salads and more via the Chick-fil-A One app and the service appears to be coming soon to Tyler. This could be a service surcharge game changer or eliminator. All I have here are my visual clues to go on and the evidence is overwhelming, Chic-fil-A Tyler will be delivering soon.

I do believe I have just found a way to avoid the double drive thru line. Thank you Chick-fil-A.

