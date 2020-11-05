Chiefs, Steelers, Seahawks, Buccaneers are Super Bowl LV Favorites

Super Bowl LV is Sunday, February 7 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. In the 54 previous Super Bowls, no home team has played in the big game. That streak could very well be broken this season.

My top four contenders for the Super Bowl LV are the Kansas City Chiefs, Pittsburgh Steelers, Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Chiefs are the reigning Super Bowl champion and look just as good this year. Patrick Mahomes has been lights out all season and their defense has been a small surprise this season.

The Steelers have been playing great and have a pretty good defense. They are also undefeated, the only one left. Their division rival Baltimore Ravens are good but I don't think they'll stop the Steelers when they meet in the playoffs.

The Seahawks need to tighten up their defense but are virtually unstoppable on offense. I think Russell Wilson alone can get them to the NFC Championship game.

The Buccaneers can be considered the luckiest team in the NFL this season. They landed arguably the greatest quarterback ever in Tom Brady and have improved their defense over last season. The Bucs have a very good chance to play in the home stadium for Super LV.

Here are Week 9 picks:

Thursday, November 5

Packers at 49ers - Packers

Sunday, November 8

Broncos at Falcons - Broncos

Seahawks at Bills - Seahawks

Bears at Titans - Titans

Ravens at Colts - Colts

Panthers at Chiefs - Chiefs

Lions at Vikings - Vikings

Giants at Washington - Giants

Texans at Jaguars - Texans

Raiders at Chargers - Raiders

Steelers at Cowboys - Steelers

Dolphins at Cardinals - Dolphins

Saints at Buccaneers - Buccaneers

Monday, November 9

Patriots at Jets - Patriots

Nothing is up for grabs but bragging rights if you can out pick me. Make 'em and let's have some fun.