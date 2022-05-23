Chris & Peyton Colston Welcome New Beautiful Baby Daughter

Our good pal Chris Colston and his wife Peyton are now parents. Peyton gave birth to a beautirful baby girl this weekend, Emersyn Ruth Colston.

Emersyn Ruth arrived one month early on Friday, May 20, at 12:30 a.m. She tipped the scale at 5 lbs., 11 oz. and measured 18.5 inches.

We were already aware of some of the difficulties that Peyton was having, and that she had been on bedrest since January, Chris filled us in when he was a guest on the show back in April. He explained more to PEOPLE after their daughter's birth.

"[Peyton] had to have several different stint placement surgeries," Colston recalls. "The doctors ultimately decided that once they could get her to 36 weeks, they were comfortable with going ahead and taking [Emersyn] out because they didn't want Peyton to go under the knife again for a third stint placement because the stints only lasted six weeks.

And it appears mom, baby, and dad are all doing fine. Colston already planned ahead clearing up his June calendar, to be able to spend as much time as possible with his wife and daughter. So how is Chris handling being a new daddy?

"To be honest with you, it really didn't hit me until I woke up this morning and saw her little face," Colston, told PEOPLE. "She stayed in the room with us last night and pretty much slept all night. So, when I woke up this morning and the sun was coming through the blinds, I looked up and she was in her little baby carriage, and she was just peaceful at sleep. That's when it hit me."

