Number 2: Turnpike Troubadour Evan Felker & Wife Staci Are Expecting

Big congratulations are in order for Evan and Staci Felker who revealed that they are expecting their second child. Staci shared the news on Instagram today (March 24), on her husband's 38th birthday.

Staci is very active as a social media influencer. The past two years she's regularly posted and openly shared tips and stories raising the couple's first born.

Today, though, she revealed her baby bump for the first time publicly. "Happy 38th Birthday to the poet and Daddy to my babies! #2under2 and #FelkerFamilyof4."

Congrats, y'all! Their first born daughter, Evangelina, is now 14 months.

Professionally for Evan, one of the biggest stories the past 5 months has been the reunion of Turnpike Troubadours.

I was told by a source off the record a couple of months ago that we'd be getting new Turnpike Troubadours music early this year, and it does appear that the guys spent some time at FAME Studios in February. While all of these concert dates are sold out, keep an eye out as they keep rolling out more shows.

Turnpike Troubadours' 2022 Concert Dates:

April 8 - Tulsa, Okla. @ Cain's Ballroom

April 9 - Tulsa, Okla. @ Cain's Ballroom

April 21 - Fort Worth, Texas @ Billy Bob's

April 22 - Fort Worth, Texas @ Billy Bob's

April 23 - Fort Worth, Texas @ Billy Bob's

May 6 - Helotes, Texas @ John T. Floor Country Store

May 7 - Houston, Texas @ White Oak Music Hall

May 14 - Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

May 15 - Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

June 24 - Pendleton, Ore. @ Jackalope Jamboree

June 24 - Filer, Idaho @ Gory's HWY 30 Music Festival

July 15 - Whitefish, Mont. @ Under The Big Sky Festival

July 31 - Floyd, Va. @ FloydFest

Aug. 4 - Chicago, Ill. @ Windy City Smokeout

