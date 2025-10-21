(KNUE-FM) I’m not sure if every Texan struggles with this, but I never have any ideas for what to dress up as for Halloween. Luckily, I have a wife who loves to celebrate, and I learned long ago to just join in on the fun. If you’re struggling with what you should be for Halloween we have lots of clever ideas for you.

Over-the-Top Decorations in Dallas and Houston

In recent years, Halloween decorations have become much more extravagant—some people decorate like it’s Christmas. It’s jaw-dropping to see such elaborate displays, but it’s fun to see all the creativity. Check out these displays from Dallas and Houston, they are over the top!

Easy DIY Costume Ideas You Can Create at Home

But remember you don’t have to spend thousands of dollars to have fun on Halloween. You can come up with a fun costume idea with things you find around the house. If you want a fun costume idea but aren’t feeling very creative, we’ve got you covered.

A Look Back at Halloween Through History

Our friends at Stacker compiled a massive collection of Halloween photos dating back to 1865. You’re sure to find some inspiration from one or more of these photos.

LOOK: Classic Halloween costumes from 1865 to today Stacker scoured the archives to find 50 photos of Halloween costumes from 1865 to today. Gallery Credit: Stacker

There are only a few days each year when people are encouraged to dress up and have some fun, don’t miss out on any of these days. These are perfect for making memories, which is what life is all about.

And remember, if anyone takes the time to dress up and go trick-or-treating, they deserve a piece of candy. I don’t care how old you are, anyone who puts in the effort should be rewarded with candy.

Candy No Texas Kid Wants This Halloween Everyone has their own candy preferences, but there are some treats that most people would rather not receive during Halloween.