Kellen Moore has had an interesting rise to becoming the offensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys. While Moore was decent at developing plays for quarterback Dak Prescott to run, he's also had moments that made us raise an eyebrow. But after two seasons of questionable offensive output in the playoffs, the Dallas Cowboys decided to mutually part ways with Kellen Moore.

Kellen Moore's Career

Kellen Moore's college career was pretty good at Boise State. He lead the Broncos to a couple of undefeated seasons and some good bowl game wins. The Detroit Lions drafted him in 2012 but Moore never became a starter in Detroit. The Dallas Cowboys signed Moore in 2015 to the practice squad. Moore moved between the active roster and the practice squad eventually getting a chance to start the last two games of the 2015 season.

Moore retired as a player from the NFL in 2018 and became the Cowboys quarterbacks coach under head coach Jason Garrett. The next season, he was promoted to offensive coordinator. After Garrett's firing, the Cowboys hired Mike McCarthy as their head coach with McCarthy keeping Moore as the offensive coordinator.

Kellen Moore as Cowboys' Offensive Coordinator

All in all, Moore had a decent offensive scheme. During his time as coordinator, the Cowboys ranked first in yards for the 2019 and 2021 seasons while also ranking first in points in 2021. But after two straight seasons of embarrassing offensive performances in the playoffs, the Dallas Cowboys decided to part ways with Kellen Moore (dallascowboys.com).

After continuing through our end of season review process and having additional discussion, Kellen and the Cowboys reached a mutual decision to part ways. I want to thank Kellen for his deep commitment, hard work and dedication that were a core part of his time with the Cowboys. The production of our offense and his mentorship of Dak were at the center of Kellen's impact, and we are grateful for his tenure and leadership. We wish Kellen and his wife, Julie, and their family the absolute best as they set out on the next chapter of their lives. - Dallas Cowboys Head Coach Mike McCarthy

Kellen Moore Not the Only Coaching Change

The Dallas Cowboys made several other coaching changes before Kellen Moore. Six coaches were either let go or did not have their contracts renewed (dallascowboys.com):

Offensive line coach Joe Philbin

Running backs coach Skip Peete

Senior defensive assistant George Edwards

Assistant head coach Rob Davis

Quality control/analytics coach Kyle Valero

Assistant defensive line coach Leon Lett

It was also announced at the same time as Kellen Moore that quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier would not return.

The Offense Will Look a Lot Different Next Season

It is believed that head coach Mike McCarthy will assume play calling duties, something he did while he was the head coach of the Green Bay Packers. His play calling allowed Aaron Rodgers to win two NFL MVP trophies and one Super Bowl win. Can Mike McCarthy do that with Dak Prescott as his quarterback? Only time will tell.

Jerry Jones

Jerry Jones likes to hang on to "his guys." Jason Garrett was one of those as was Tony Romo and Kellen Moore. As I've said before, I wish Jerry Jones would turn the team over to a proper football mind to bring in the right coaches and players to have a winning franchise once again. Letting go of Kellen Moore may be a sign that Jerry is actually listening to someone other than himself as far as football decisions are concerned. MAYBE.

Kellen Moore

I liked Kellen Moore as the Cowboys offensive coordinator. His offense wasn't as flashy as, say, the Kansas City Chiefs but it was a smart offense that could get the job done if run properly. Moore will land on his feet with another team. The Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers seem to be the front runners for bringing Moore in to run their offenses.

Let's hope that these numerous coaching changes can bring some all around improvement to the Dallas Cowboys next season. Us lifelong fans like myself would really like to see a Super Bowl run again.

