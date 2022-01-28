Do You Refuse to Eat Ben & Jerry’s Due to Their Political Views?

Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream recently announced two new flavors that should be hitting our East Texas stores in the very near future.

And I gotta say, their new 'nostalgic' flavors, Dirt Cake and Chocolate Milk & Cookies, do sound pretty dang amazing.

Many people all over the U.S. LOVE Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream because frankly--it's delicious. These two new flavors are the latest in their family of over 60 different flavors of their Vermont ice cream. But, in the recent past, Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream Company has been in the news for something other than their ice cream.

Some East Texans avoid or even refuse to purchase Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream due to their openly-spoken political views.

While we can't conclusively know all of the company's political views, one can glean from what they HAVE shared on their social media platforms where they're coming from on various political issues.

For some people, those views are a feature, rather than a bug. And for others who are politically moderate or who stay out of politics altogether, they don't let any of their political online rhetoric stop them from getting their B & J fix.

However, for quite a few East Texans--the political views shared by Ben & Jerry's online is a huge turnoff.

And here is another example when they were sharing their new flavor honoring the polarizing Colin Kaepernick over his kneeling during the National Anthem:

So what about you? Are you opposed to B & J due to their political stances? Do you agree with them? Would you just rather they stick to ice cream.

And regardless of your POV, there's always the oh-so-delicious, Texas' own Blue Bell.

