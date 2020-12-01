Don’t Give Texas Lottery Tickets To Anyone Under 18

It’s the scratchiest time of the year. The Texas Lottery is out today reminding that lottery tickets should not be given to children. For the twelfth year, the Texas Lottery has partnered with the National Council on Problem Gambling and McGill University’s International Centre for Youth Gambling Problems and High-Risk Behaviors to bring awareness of the risks of underage lottery play by reminding lottery consumers to “Gift Responsibly Lottery Tickets Aren’t Child’s Play.” In Texas, players must be at least 18 years of age to purchase lottery tickets and retailers are not authorized to redeem tickets for anyone under the age of 18.

“While lottery products are a popular gift during the holiday season and throughout the year, they are not an appropriate gift for children,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. “We are proud to once again join organizations around the world supporting NCPG and McGill University’s 2020 responsible gambling campaign to encourage adults to gift responsibly this holiday season.”

The Texas Lottery has generated $31 billion in revenue for the state and distributed $66 billion in prizes to lottery players. Since 1997, the Texas Lottery has contributed $25.9 billion to the Foundation School Fund, which supports public education in Texas.