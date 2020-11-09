Happy early Festivus! You know, some people love Christmas time more than any other holiday of the year, but not everybody in East Texas celebrates holidays in the same ways. We need a list of fun things to do for people to celebrate Christmas and everything else, too. CBS19 News just released their annual list of holiday happenings, but we'll get to that in a minute.

First, let me just tell you, and I know this might sound a bit cuckoo, but I like to celebrate every holiday I can. When I was a kid, my family didn't celebrate any holidays (for religious reasons). Now that I am grown and make my own holiday celebration choices, I like to participate in just about anything, whether it's Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, and even Festivus!

That reminds me, this year, Festivus will be celebrated on Wednesday, December 23. How do you celebrate a virtual Festivus, you ask? That is a great question. The way you normally celebrate it is by inviting friends over for the Feats of Strength and the Airing of Grievances. No gifts are exchanged, it's just a bunch of playful bickering amongst your best pals or family members. I don't recommend you invite those whose political leanings differ with yours, at least not in 2020. There has been too much division and rebel-rousing already and the last thing you want to do is end up in a fistfight or a round trip to the ER.

Fun Fact: Did you know the very first Festivus was celebrated in 1966 when Dan O'Keefe created a family 'non-holiday' event to celebrate the anniversary of the first date with his wife? How did something so sweet and innocent end up as the plot of a Seinfeld episode in 1996? Read the history of Festivus here.

While the annual holiday events list from CBS19 News doesn't include anything about Festivus, I was able to note five events that I think will please the palette, no matter which holiday you indulge.