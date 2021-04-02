Easter is Here and so is Big D and Bubba’s Egg Drop

It's Good Friday. We'll be putting the finishing touches on our Easter baskets and gifts this weekend. We'll make sure our nicest clothes are ready for church on Sunday. We'll gather the kids around the kitchen counter to color the eggs for the Easter egg hunt. Big D and Bubba are doing something similar only their preparation could destroy an egg or two.

Did you ever do one of these experiments in summer camp? You place an egg in some kind of receptacle, drop it, and hope that what ever weird way you protected it works. Big D and Bubba decided it would be fun to do the same thing. Big D, Bubba, Patrick and Carsen came up with their own ways to protect their eggs. After they got their egg drop devices perfected it was time to drop them from three stories.

Patrick, to me, had the best idea for protecting his egg, his egg was in an egg carton, wrapped in foam, in a box. Carson won the prize for most creative with her egg protected by Peeps in an Easter basket. Big D's was boring with his egg in a bag of popcorn. Bubba had the most elaborate with his egg in a plastic jar filled with marshmallows attached to a parachute.

Which of the eggs survived? As they reveal in the video above, Carsen's, Bubba's and Big D's eggs survived the drop. Patrick's did not.

