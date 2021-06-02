Eggsactly 3 Places in ETX to Enjoy Delicious Dishes on Egg Day

Egg Day is not something local people usually talk about in an excited way, that is unless you are a local foodie like me.

The other day, I went to the store and chased somebody down until they could tell me where they kept the pre-cooked hard-boiled eggs. I needed it for a homemade Cobb Salad I was making. I also love to use them to add in my tuna sandwiches. It saves me precious time that I could be using doing other stuff instead of cooking on the stove and worrying that my hard-boiled eggs won't come out great.

If you are wondering where you can find some delicious and UNIQUE egg dishes, here are my top three recommendations from locations found only in East Texas!

Gyro Cheese Omelet at City Diner in Longview for $8.75. I have never tried a Greek omelet but it sure sounds tasty. (1226 W. Marshall Ave)

Get a Klob Bowl at Czech Please MicroBakery in Gilmer for $6.00. It is filled with all kinds of ingredients like scrambled eggs, bacon, jalapenos, cheese, potatoes, chorizo, and more. (1801 Farm to Market Rd 1844, Gilmer)

My Favorite Recommendation: Chicken and Waffle at Dinner Belle Restaurant in Marshall. It comes with a big piece of fried chicken, sandwiched in a fried egg and two tasty waffles. The picture of it alone will make your mouth water if you've never been here before. (4803 East End Boulevard S)