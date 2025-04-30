(Tyler, Texas) - I was introduced to Fiiz Drinks in Tyler when they came in and cut a commercial shortly after they opened. Being a Type 1 diabetic, it's hard to enjoy a specialty food shop because a lot of time all of their drinks are all full of sugar. Fiiz Drinks offered zero sugar options which included flavorings that could be added to the drinks.

I'm well aware that zero sugar sodas aren't the best to drink all the time. But us diabetics need a little enjoyment every once in a while. Sadly, that one bit of enjoyment will be gone, at least for a little while.

Fiiz Drinks, One of My Favorite Beverage Stops in Tyler, is Closing

News was shared on the Fiiz Drinks Facebook page yesterday (April 29, 2025) that due to "circumstances outside our control" they would have to close their doors this Saturday, May 3, 2025. No other information was given for the closure. There is the possibility that Fiiz Drinks could reopen sometime in the future.

Personally, I like to go in and grab a Zero Sugar Dr Pepper and add the sugar free black cherry to it. For me, it makes for a nice afternoon treat to break up the workday. It's really good when I can stop while running around on the weekend, too.

Zero Sugar Dr Pepper with Sugar Free Black Cherry from Fiiz Drinks - Michael Gibson, Townsquare Media Zero Sugar Dr Pepper with Sugar Free Black Cherry from Fiiz Drinks - Michael Gibson, Townsquare Media loading...

Fiiz Drinks in Tyler is Closing Saturday But Hopes to Reopen

Fiiz Drinks is a franchised business but is locally owned by a Tyler veteran. That's why this news makes a lot of fans, like myself, sad. We need to show our support more for locally owned businesses in East Texas. Nothing wrong with shopping at a chain or big box store but we need to support our neighbors who are trying to build a brand.

