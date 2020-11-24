It's Thanksgiving week. It's going to look and feel differently, for sure. But yet, one of the things I'm always most grateful for? Peace of mind.

When it feels like the whole world is struggling with COVID-19 and economic concerns, it seems like a reach to attempt to maintain a positive point of view. Understandably. It is important that we do our best to do so, however. It's scientifically proven that happiness is as socially infectious as depression. That's an encouraging thought. By "happiness" we don't mean frivolous giddiness, although that has its place. Perhaps a better aim is to cultivate a sense of hope and inner peace so we may share it with those around us.

As challenging as it is, remaining hopeful in the face of truly discouraging seasons, we are doing our part to counter fear. Having a sense of "inner peace" doesn't mean we are oblivious to external events and the troubles of those in our lives--or our own troubles, for that matter. It does mean we don't let them rob us of the very strength we need to rise to the challenges we face.

One of the ways I'm coping is by practicing gratefulness. And hey, tis the season for it. We hear it so very often, but becoming grateful for our lives empowers us and reminds us that this too shall pass. It strengthens us so that we may be generous with others. One thing we all need more of is a sense of community, solidarity, and those with the willingness to reach out and help others.

There is still so much for which to be grateful. We are grateful for you, too. What are you grateful for today?

Stay safe.