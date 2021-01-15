Flashback Friday: Big D and Bubba Fry Peeps

There is no gray area when it comes to peeps, you either love them or hate them. Personally, I like the little marshmallow treats. Big D and Bubba took it to a next level by battering them and frying 'em up.

We're gonna take you back all the way to April 22 of 2011. Remember 2011, we could go outside, we didn't have to wear masks, we could wear real pants. Big D and Bubba thought it would be fun to fry some of our favorite sugary treats called Peeps.

Some people right now are either super excited or threw up in their mouth a little. Peeps are almost as polarizing as politics. Personally, the cute little marshmallow ducks are pretty good. Granted, It only takes two to be done eating them for a while but they aren't that bad.

But I digress.

Big D and Bubba made a batter to dip them in, took out a row of peeps, dipped 'em and fried 'em up golden brown. Top it off with some sweet drizzle and boom, fried peeps for all to enjoy. I see a fair food booth in their future.

We hope you enjoyed the process. Stay till the end of the video as they give the directions for you to make them at home. Try 'em out and let us know how they are.