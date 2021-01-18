Florida’s Mile 0 Fest Rolls Out Second Round of STACKED Lineup

After basically our entire 2020 was cancelled, we are hesitantly excited for this. This April/May seemingly every Texas, and Red Dirt band -- and several Americana bands -- will once again be heading east to the Sunshine State for Mile 0 Festival in Key West, Florida.

The Texas and Red Dirt festival will be taking over Florida from April 27th to May 1st, 2021. Packages include fully curated opportunities with lodging, or you can buy tickets. Passes and packages that include accommodations will go on sale October 9th at mile0fest.com.

Move over Steamboat Springs, Texans have a new destination festival.

Back in September we got our first round of performers: Lucinda Williams, Randy Rogers Band, Wade Bowen, Blackberry Smoke, Shovels & Rope, Reckless Kelly, American Aquarium, Shane Smith & The Saints, Cody Canada and the Departed, Pat Green, John Fullbright, Mike and the Moonpies, Jamie Lin Wilson, Courtney Patton, Jason Eady, Adam Hood, Jaime Wyatt, Kelly Willis, Bruce Robison, Jack Ingram, Kaitlin Butts, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Kyle Nix, RC & The Ambers, Roger Creager, The Dirty River Boys, Hayes Carll, Band of Heathens, Parker Millsap, Old 97’s, Bri Bagwell, Walt and Tina Wilkins, Micky and the Motorcars, Morgan Wade.

Today more names have been added to the fray: Kevin Fowler, John Moreland, Kylie Frey, S.G. Goodman, The Topo Chico Cowboys - Drew Kennedy & Josh Grider, Jonny Burke, Holly Beth, Lucas Jagneaux, Wight Lighters, Raina Cobb, and Chloe-Beth.

