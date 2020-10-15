From this Cowboys Fan – Losing Dak Hurt

Dak Prescott was carrying the Dallas Cowboys this season. Seeing him go down against the Giants was not a great moment for this Cowboys fan. Now that signing of Andy Dalton doesn't look so strange, does it? I think the Cowboys will be fine with Dalton but that defense and offensive line MUST improve.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

When Mike McCarthy was hired as the Cowboys head coach, my one hope was that he would keep Kris Richard on and promote him to defensive coordinator. That man lit a fire under that defense that I hadn't seen in years. I believe he could have made a great defensive coordinator and the Cowboys defense would be able to stop anybody.

Nope. McCarthy brought in Mike Nolan. We're seeing a typical Mike Nolan defense this season, bend but don't break. That's not good. The Cowboys have some defensive studs on the line (Demarcus Lawerence, Dontari Poe, Everson Griffen) and a fantastic, but oft injured, linebacking core (Jaylon Smith, Leighton Vander Esch) but that secondary needs some serious help.

The offensive line, which was the best in the NFL at one point, can't keep the same guys each week. They're very good, but the lack of consistency is what's hurting them. They host a former 90's division rival Monday night in the Arizona Cardinals, who have been playing really good this season. I think the Cowboys will have a hard time with them and lose, 36-27.

Here are the rest of my Week 6 picks:

Sunday, October 18

Texans at Titans - Titans

Bengals at Colts - Colts

Falcons at Vikings - Vikings

Broncos at Patriots - Patriots

Washington at Giants - Washington

Ravens at Eagles - Ravens

Browns at Steelers - Steelers

Bears at Panthers - Bears

Lions at Jaguars - Lions

Jets at Dolphins - Dolphins

Packers at Buccaneers - Buccaneers

Rams at 49ers - Rams

Monday, October 19

Chiefs at Bills - Bills

Cardinals at Cowboys - Cardinals

Nothing is up for grabs but bragging rights if you can out pick me. Make 'em and let's have some fun.