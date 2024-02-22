I was born in 1977 which makes me a member of Gen X. We are the generation that lived without technology but embraced technology in our later teens and early 20's. The Gen X generation is perfectly good with spending time outside without our phones but content enough to stay inside for a day aimlessly scrolling. We listened to the radio, cassette tapes and CDs. We played video games on cartridges then CDs. We were the first generation to get online. Gen X is a cool group to be in.

Gen Z

But us Gen Xers are getting older. We are in our 40s and 50s now and think that 20 years ago is the 1980s. In reality, 20 years ago is 2004 and we all need to take a nap now. That also means that the generation that were newborns when some of us, like myself, graduated high school, are now adults building their young lives. Those would be the members of Gen Z, born between 1996 and 2004. They are hip and want the cool life experience and they have chosen a surprising state as their favorite to move to and live in.

That New Favorite is...

Texas.

Not the hipster state of California. Not the upscale life of New York. The good ole Lone Star State.

Why has Gen Z chosen Texas as their favorite?

According to a recent analysis by Zillow, Texas has better job opportunities for the generation and is much more affordable than other states. In 2022, Texas gained roughly 76,000 Gen Zers compared to the roughly 44,000 that chose California and roughly 41,000 that chose Florida (fox4news.com).

Rent Versus Buying

A not so surprising statistic from this analysis is that Gen Z adults are more likely to rent a home than buy. They are also more likely to have a roommate. This analysis didn't pinpoint which cities in Texas most Gen Zers are moving to but if I had to guess, it's probably Dallas, Houston or Austin.

