5 Star Gilmer Airbnb Perfect for a Couple and Longhorn Watching

We all love a good vacation. It's a great way to drop the many stresses that lay on our shoulders and just enjoy time with the family or significant other. A great vacation, though, doesn't always have to be a plane ride away, it could be a short drive away. For instance, this nice Airbnb bungalow, surrounded by longhorns, on Rocking-L-Ranch in Gilmer.

This bungalow is just the right size for a couple that needs a night or two to themselves. Add in sitting on the porch and a magnificent longhorn strolls up and let the relaxation set in. This getaway features a single bedroom with a king size bed, a sweet bathroom with a shower and a nice porch. There are also walking trails on the property along with several ponds. Fishing is allowed but you will need to get permission beforehand.

One unique feature, which will just up the romance, is an outdoor shower with hot and cold water and is enclosed for ultimate privacy.

This romantic bungalow is full of stellar reviews, too. It has basically a 5 star rating with reviews like "Everything was exactly as advertised," or "The photos just can't capture everything that makes this place truly special," or "This was our second time staying here and we loved it just as much as we loved it the first time." Most everyone loved having the longhorns roaming around, too. I mean, who wouldn't.

If you and your sweetie are in need a nice weekend getaway that's very close to home, give Rocking-L-Ranch in Gilmer a try. Get all the details at airbnb.com.

