After her 8-year-old-daughter express interest in doing volunteer work, one Longview, TX mom took to social media to drum up some ideas and we thought "Hey, there are probably kids all over East Texas that could use these ideas!"

Growing up, I took pride in getting my first paper route when I was 8-years-old. My brother and I even bought our first Nintendo with our very own money. And from there I always had some sort of job all the way through high school.

Today, I'm not so sure my child labor was as awesome as I thought it was back then -- I probably missed out on too much kid stuff. But that's not to say there isn't a happy median, and volunteer work definitely slides neatly right into that spot.

While daily paper routes for kids have gone the way of the dodo bird, odd jobs like mowing lawns, raking leaves, and even some farm work are still a great way for a kid to gain some independence and learn the value of a dollar.

Getting your kid volunteering is a great way to help your kids develop life skills and become well-rounded individuals. According to Give Compass, "Starting young provides an opportunity for students to learn and grow into valuable members of society. They develop life skills as they get immersed in activities that are outside of their comfort zones."

Last night Nikki D. posted on the All Things Longview Facebook page asking for volunteering ideas after her daughter expressed interest in it. So many great ideas rolled in. Guys, this is the perfect place to start if you've gotta kid interested in helping out in the East Texas community.

In addition to the ideas, several folks sharing direct links to websites including: Heartisans Marketplace, Volunteer Match, and Junior League of Longview. Let's take a look at some more of their ideas:

