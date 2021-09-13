We have some incredible food options in East Texas. Seriously--you can find just about anything you want.

In the mood for Chinese? Or how about Japanese or Thai?

OH, you'd prefer Indian? We have that, too.

Maybe Mexican food? OK--Tex-Mex or authentic? ...and I could go on and on. I'm so grateful for the stunning variety.

Windmill Cafe, Frankston, Michael Fast, GoogleMaps

And sometimes, what you want the very most is comfort food.

Ya know, the kind of meals your Grandmother may have made. Freshly made, homestyle, cozy food not only feeds our bodies, but seems to nourish our hearts and souls, too.

Lately, I've been craving more of this kind of food. I'm not sure why, really. Can you relate?

Perhaps after the last couple of years of stressing over pandemics and other tensions, many of us are just soul-level EXHAUSTED. We may feel a bit of nostalgia.

Some have told me they wish they could just "go home" for a little while and escape the madness that comes with daily "adulting." Maybe we long for the feeling of someone who cares preparing a home-cooked meal for us.

Sum 2 Eat, Gwendolyn Miller, Google Maps

And though we can't go back to being a kid at home or pretending the issues at hand don't exist, enjoying a freshly made "comfort food" meal is 100% achievable. And thankfully, like with so many other food "genres," we have plenty of great options in East Texas.

In fact, here are 20 of the very best spots to enjoy homestyle, comfort food in or near Tyler:

20 of the Very Best Places for Homestyle Comfort Food Around Tyler Some days, we just want to go somewhere that serves freshly-made, homestyle comfort food. Ya know, the kind of food that seems to feed our hearts and souls, too.

