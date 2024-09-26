The Complete East Texas High School Football Schedule Week 5 is Here

High school athletes are gearing up for another Thursday and Friday night, and even a couple of Saturday afternoon games, under the lights in East Texas. The stands will be full of parents, grandparents and friends to cheer on their favorite player. Of course we are going to be cheering on our hometown school but we'll support every athlete on that field. Week 5 of high school football in East Texas has some good matchups.

Lindale Eagles

Being that I am a proud graduate of Lindale High School in 1996, I am naturally partial to cheering on my Lindale Eagles. They lost another tough game last Friday at home against a very good Gilmer team. This Friday, the Eagles will travel to Chapel Hill to take on another tough opponent in those Bulldogs. The Lindale coaching staff will have the team ready to go.

GO EAGLES!

Currently, several East Texas teams are ranked high in their division. Chapel Hill slipped to number 9 in 4A Division 1 with Pine Tree moving up to 6 and Kilgore up to 7. Carthage remains at number 1 in 4A Division 2 with Gilmer moving up to 3. Malakoff dropped to number 2 in 3A Division 1 with Palestine Westwood remaining at 8 and Jefferson entering the rankings at 10. New Diana moved up to 5 in 3A Division 2. Beckville remains at number 6 in 2A Division 1 as does Timpson at 8.

Good Luck to Your Hometown Team This Weekend

Thursday Night

4A

Spring Hill vs. Grandview at A&M Commerce

3A

Jefferson at Gladewater

2A

Wolfe City vs. Timpson at Lobo Stadium in Longview
Shelbyville at Price Carlisle
Harleton at Big Sandy

1A

Union Hill at Calvert

Friday Night

6A

Rockwall-Heath at Tyler Legacy

5A

Tyler at Highland Park
Barbers Hill at Lufkin
Hallsville at Texarkana
Nacogdoches at Jacksonville
Whitehouse at Mount Pleasant

4A

Waxahachie Life at Wills Point
Sulphur Springs at Aubrey
Palestine at Henderson
Kilgore at Pine Tree
Lindale at Chapel Hill
Livingston at Hardin-Jefferson
Rusk at Canton
Gilmer vs. Brenham in Huntsville
Pittsburg at Dallas Christian
Van at Brownsboro
Athens at Waco Connally
Teague at Bullard
Jasper at Carthage
Madisonville at Center

3A

Winnsboro at Commerce
Rains at Eustace
Mount Vernon at Mineola
White Oak at Atlanta
Sabine at Tatum
Tarkington at Crockett
Huntington at San Augustine
Anahuac at Kirbyville
Buna at East Chambers
Prairiland at Edgewood
Quitman at Harmony
Daingerfield at Redwater
Hughes Springs at DeKalb
Troup at Arp
West Rusk at Elkhart
New Diana at Winona
Woodville at Trinity

2A

Cayuga at Dallas Inspired Vision
Frankston at Groveton
Cross Roads at Dallas Gateway Charter
Como-Pickton at Alba-Golden
Paul Pewitt at Cooper
Elysian Fields at Beckville
Union Grove at Hawkins
Ore City at Waskom
Corrigan-Camden at Joaquin
Huntington at San Augustine
Alto at Cushing
Overton at Grapeland
Lovelady at Tenaha
Colmesneil at Sabine Pass
West Sabine at Deweyville

1A

Leverett’s Chapel at Apple Springs
Oakwood at Chester
Trinidad at Tyler Kings Academy
Rockwall Heritage Christian at Fruitvale

Private Schools

Willow Park Trinity Christian at All Saints
Bishop Gorman at Muenster Sacred Heart
Tyler HEAT at Longview Christian Heritage
Austin Regents at Brook Hill
Grace Community at Austin Brentwood Christian

Saturday

3A

Westwood vs Beaumont Msgr. Kelly in Huntsville

Private Schools

Temple Centex Homeschool at ETHS

