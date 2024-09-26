High school athletes are gearing up for another Thursday and Friday night, and even a couple of Saturday afternoon games, under the lights in East Texas. The stands will be full of parents, grandparents and friends to cheer on their favorite player. Of course we are going to be cheering on our hometown school but we'll support every athlete on that field. Week 5 of high school football in East Texas has some good matchups.

Lindale Eagles

Being that I am a proud graduate of Lindale High School in 1996, I am naturally partial to cheering on my Lindale Eagles. They lost another tough game last Friday at home against a very good Gilmer team. This Friday, the Eagles will travel to Chapel Hill to take on another tough opponent in those Bulldogs. The Lindale coaching staff will have the team ready to go.

GO EAGLES!

Currently, several East Texas teams are ranked high in their division. Chapel Hill slipped to number 9 in 4A Division 1 with Pine Tree moving up to 6 and Kilgore up to 7. Carthage remains at number 1 in 4A Division 2 with Gilmer moving up to 3. Malakoff dropped to number 2 in 3A Division 1 with Palestine Westwood remaining at 8 and Jefferson entering the rankings at 10. New Diana moved up to 5 in 3A Division 2. Beckville remains at number 6 in 2A Division 1 as does Timpson at 8.

Good Luck to Your Hometown Team This Weekend

Thursday Night

4A

Spring Hill vs. Grandview at A&M Commerce

3A

Jefferson at Gladewater

2A

Wolfe City vs. Timpson at Lobo Stadium in Longview

Shelbyville at Price Carlisle

Harleton at Big Sandy

1A

Union Hill at Calvert

Friday Night

6A

Rockwall-Heath at Tyler Legacy

5A

Tyler at Highland Park

Barbers Hill at Lufkin

Hallsville at Texarkana

Nacogdoches at Jacksonville

Whitehouse at Mount Pleasant

4A

Waxahachie Life at Wills Point

Sulphur Springs at Aubrey

Palestine at Henderson

Kilgore at Pine Tree

Lindale at Chapel Hill

Livingston at Hardin-Jefferson

Rusk at Canton

Gilmer vs. Brenham in Huntsville

Pittsburg at Dallas Christian

Van at Brownsboro

Athens at Waco Connally

Teague at Bullard

Jasper at Carthage

Madisonville at Center

3A

Winnsboro at Commerce

Rains at Eustace

Mount Vernon at Mineola

White Oak at Atlanta

Sabine at Tatum

Tarkington at Crockett

Huntington at San Augustine

Anahuac at Kirbyville

Buna at East Chambers

Prairiland at Edgewood

Quitman at Harmony

Daingerfield at Redwater

Hughes Springs at DeKalb

Troup at Arp

West Rusk at Elkhart

New Diana at Winona

Woodville at Trinity

2A

Cayuga at Dallas Inspired Vision

Frankston at Groveton

Cross Roads at Dallas Gateway Charter

Como-Pickton at Alba-Golden

Paul Pewitt at Cooper

Elysian Fields at Beckville

Union Grove at Hawkins

Ore City at Waskom

Corrigan-Camden at Joaquin

Huntington at San Augustine

Alto at Cushing

Overton at Grapeland

Lovelady at Tenaha

Colmesneil at Sabine Pass

West Sabine at Deweyville

1A

Leverett’s Chapel at Apple Springs

Oakwood at Chester

Trinidad at Tyler Kings Academy

Rockwall Heritage Christian at Fruitvale

Private Schools

Willow Park Trinity Christian at All Saints

Bishop Gorman at Muenster Sacred Heart

Tyler HEAT at Longview Christian Heritage

Austin Regents at Brook Hill

Grace Community at Austin Brentwood Christian

Saturday

3A

Westwood vs Beaumont Msgr. Kelly in Huntsville

Private Schools

Temple Centex Homeschool at ETHS

