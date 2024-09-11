List of the Highest Earning GoFundMe Accounts from Texas

We all know that life can unexpectedly smack us with something that we never saw coming, that can happen here in Texas or anywhere in the world. But when we are dealt with those difficult situations often times, we must take action that we normally would avoid. Such as setting up a GoFundMe account to ask for assistance.

It’s a humbling experience having to open up about your struggles and ask others for help. While now it seems like people will start a GoFundMe for anything, there are some people that use it as a final plea for help. One thing is certain, when you decide to help others in a desperate situation that is not forgotten. It was about 7 years ago my brother got a cancer diagnosis, luckily, his cancer is now in remission, but I still remember those who helped him in his time of need.

The Highest Earning GoFundMe’s Are from Horrible Tragedies

Unfortunately, as we start to look at the highest earning GoFundMe accounts from Texas, these are going to be linked to some of the most tragic events in recent history. While it’s great to see people coming together to support each other, it’s tough to hear about such heartbreaking situations.

Top Earning GoFundMe Accounts

With the help of Chat GPT, we have put together a list of some of the top earning GoFundMe accounts from Texas. Let’s hope we don’t add to this list anytime soon, because that would mean another horribly tragic event took place. Which is the last thing we want in Texas or anywhere.

