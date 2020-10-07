‘Hit The Bricks’ Returns To Downtown Tyler October 10

Slowly, but surely, our East Texas cities are waking up again after months and months of pandemic concerns and quarantines. As always, taking safety precautions are as important as ever. But I am excited to see opportunities returning to (safely) spend time with friends. As we continue to proceed cautiously, but hopefully, I can't help but be encouraged to see the return of one of our favorite events in one of our East Texas cities.

'Hit the Bricks' is back on the red brick streets of downtown Tyler on Saturday, October 10. Although 2020 has caused some cancellations, typically, 'Hit the Bricks' happens every second Saturday and no matter the month, there's lots of fun of all kinds to had by adults and kids alike. However, each month usually offers some kind of special twist each month.

While we are await a full list of what is planned for October's 'Hit the Bricks,' We already know "Downtown Tyler serves as the home to numerous attractions, restaurants and businesses all powered by our locals. Tyler’s heart truly beats to support it’s community."

Liberty Hall is tentatively hosting "Liberty Live: Concerts from the Couch." If you love live music and have been missing it as much as we have, you may want to have Siri remind you of this one. There will be activities all the way through 11 p.m.

When you get hungry be sure and grab a quick bite at one of the food trucks around the square or have a sit down lunch or dinner at one of the various downtown restaurants--there's lots of options--whatever you're in the mood for, you're likely to find it.

Enjoy free parking in the parking garage and on the square itself, of course. Remember, there's no charge on the weekends, yo. There's a range of activities to check out, restaurants to enjoy, and a live music feast for your ears.

Check out the full schedule via their Facebook page.

Something else you may wanna check out when spending time in downtown Tyler? The utility boxes are works of art. Seriously, how delightful is it that the City of Tyler has worked with local artists to turn something so typically mundane into things of beauty. Take a look: