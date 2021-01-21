I Pick Sunday’s AFC and NFC Championship Winners

It's Conference Championship Weekend in the NFL. Sunday, we'll find out among the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Green Bay Packer, Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills who will play in Super Bowl LV. Here are my picks.

Sunday afternoon at 2:05 on Fox is the NFC Championship game featuring the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lambeau Field versus the Green Bay Packers. The ageless Tom Brady versus Mr. State Farm Aaron Rodgers. This has the makings to be an epic matchup. The Packers averaged 256 yards passing and 132 yards rushing in the regular season, a great combo to get them through the playoffs. The Buccaneers have six time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady. That pedigree alone is enough to win in the playoffs. Sunday's forecast for Green Bay calls for snow with a high of 29. That usually favors Green Bay but I'm thinking the Bucs win in a close one, 21-19, and are the first Super Bowl team to play at their home stadium.

Sunday evening at 5:40 on CBS is the AFC Championship game featuring the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium versus the Kansas City Chiefs. I believe it all comes down to one thing, will Patrick Mahomes clear concussion protocol to play? (As of this writing (January 21, 7:52 a.m.), he has not but did practice on Wednesday) If he does, the Chiefs win, 34-28. If Mahomes does not play, I still think the Chiefs will win but it will be a much tougher game. They'll win on a last second field goal, 17-14.

NFL championship weekend should be fun.