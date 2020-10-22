I was Wrong about Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs

I still came out alright with my Week 6 NFL picks. I will have to say that I owe an apology to all the East Texas Kansas City Chiefs fans, I picked against them. I was wrong and it won't happen again. I'll explain my reasoning.

Week 5, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs were stunned by their division rival Las Vegas Raiders. The Chiefs looked off that game. I thought this may be the beginning of a short slump. Boy was I wrong. The Chiefs went into Buffalo and had a convincing win against a surprisingly good Bills team. If you look at the rest of the Chiefs schedule, I would say they have three tough games left, at Raiders and at Buccaneers Week 10 and 11 then the Saints Week 14. The Chiefs look poised for another Super Bowl run. Sunday, the Chiefs travel to division rival Denver Broncos. Chiefs get the win 37-24.

Another interesting game is Sunday night in Las Vegas as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit the Raiders. In their second year under coach Jon Gruden, the Raiders have made a vast improvement over year one. I give them a couple more years and they will be a serious team again. However, they will fall to the Tom Brady led Bucs 28-21.

Here are the rest of my Week 7 picks:

Thursday, October 22

Giants at Eagles - Eagles

Sunday, October 25

Lions at Falcons - Falcons

Browns at Bengals - Browns

Steelers at Titans - Titans

Panthers at Saints - Saints

Bills at Jets - Bills

Cowboys at Washington - Cowboys

Packers at Texans - Packers

Seahawks at Cardinals - Seahawks

Chiefs at Broncos - Chiefs

49ers at Patriots - 49ers

Jaguars at Chargers - Chargers

Buccaneers at Raiders - Buccaneers

Monday, October 26

Bears at Rams - Rams

Nothing is up for grabs but bragging rights if you can out pick me. Make 'em and let's have some fun.