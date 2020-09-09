ICYMI: Jameson Rodgers on the Hotline with Big D and Bubba

It was not too long ago that Jameson Rodgers was sitting in the Big D and Bubba studio as a part of their "Living the Dream" series. During that time, he was a songwriter and had a couple of number one hits for acts like Florida Georgia Line and Luke Combs. He is now close to having his first number one as an artist with "Some Girls." He got on the hotline with Big D and Bubba to talk about all of his success.

Fun fact, Luke Bryan's 25th number one hit, "One Margarita", was written by Jameson Rodgers. He also wrote "Talk You Out of It" that went number one for Florida Georgia Line and "I Don't Know About You" that went number one for Chris Lane. Yup, this dude already has an established songwriting pedigree. Jameson is currently in the top ten as an artist with his current single, "Some Girls."

"Some Girls" is a pretty good jam. You can find the song on his self titled EP that has been out since 2018. As far as a next single, Big D and Bubba made the lobby for "Cold Beer Calling My Name," a duet with Luke Combs. We wouldn't be mad at all if that was the case.

