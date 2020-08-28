ICYMI: Jay DeMarcus of Rascal Flatts in the Studio with Big D and Bubba

Jay DeMarcus is one third of Rascal Flatts. His family is pretty entertaining, too. That's why they are now being featured on Netflix in a six episode show. He and his wife, Allison, stopped by the Big D and Bubba studio to talk about the show and how Rascal Flatts will handle getting back on the road for their farewell tour.

DeMarcus Family Rules is on Netflix right now. The six episode show follows Jay DeMarcus and his family in their various adventures. Those adventures include Allison having to adjust to home schooling during the pandemic and Jay embarking on his adventures while his wife wonders what he's doing. Check out the trailer below:

Rascal Flatts were supposed to be on their farewell tour this year. Yeah, the trio is hanging it up after twenty plus years together. But with the pandemic, those plans had to be put on hold. It was rough on Rascal Flatts to have to tell their band and crew that they couldn't pay them anymore. They do want to get back on the road but just don't know when as of yet.

DeMarcus Family Rules looks like a fun show to check out. With only six episodes, it'll make for a quick watch.

Listen to the full interview with Big D and Bubba at the top and listen to Big D and Bubba Monday through Saturday mornings on 101.5 KNUE.