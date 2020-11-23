ICYMI: Watch Big D and Bubba Try Chex Mix as Cereal

Chex Mix is great, if it's in a snack bowl, by itself, and a cold beer to go with it. But adding milk and eating it like cereal just does not sound appetizing. Watch as Big D, Bubba and Carsen give it a shot.

I love me some cereal. Fruit Loops, Honey Nut Cheerios, even Raisin Bran. Oh, oh, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, when you finish those squares, you have cinnamon milk left over to drink. So good.

As I said above, Chex Mix is great. Those different Chex pieces, the flat crispy pieces (I have no idea what they're called but they're good, the pretzel pieces, it's a great snack. However, adding milk to all that just does not sound good. You need some sweet to add to the milk, not a bunch of salt.

That's why we have Big D and Bubba. They can try these weird concoctions and let us know if they're awful or actual good. From the look of their reactions, I think it proves Chex Mix eaten as cereal is not good at all. I have a feeling that Big D brought this taste test up on purpose just to torture his radio mates. And make us throw up in our mouths a little bit.

