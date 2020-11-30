If Your Pet Is Pushing Their Head Against A Wall, Call Your Vet ASAP

With all of the time we've had at home this year, you may find yourself noticing more things around your house than before. We're spending more time together as a family, and that includes our 4-legged pals too.

I have 4 dogs and 2 cats, so my house is really busy. When it comes to our pets' health, my husband and I try to keep an eye on anything that may seem unusual - we can't afford to have something spread and have to take 6 pets to the vet.

I did come across a weird symptom that pets can show, but their owners may not think anything of: pushing their heads against a wall. Veterinarians actually refer to it as “head pressing”. Dogs and cats can do it against a wall or other hard, sturdy pieces of furniture, and it almost always signifies a bigger problem.

According to PetMD, there could be a number of causes like a metabolic disorder, such as hyper or hyponatremia (too much, or too little sodium in the blood), a primary or secondary tumor (meaning a tumor located in the brain vs. a tumor located elsewhere in the body), or an infection of the nervous system, such as rabies or fungal infection.

It can also be something as simply put as head trauma as a result of a car accident.

The most common reason pets could show head pressing is liver disease. In those cases, your pet could show additional symptoms like:

Jaundice

Weight loss

Increased water intake

Increased urination

Lethargy

If you notice your pet showing these symptoms, it's imperative that you get them seen by a vet the same day.

By keeping your pet up-to-date on their vaccinations and making sure their on a routine care plan for heartworms, you can help protect them from future illness.

With everything going on and the added stress of the COVID-19 pandemic, don't forget about your furry family members. They need you too.