Jason Aldean on the Hotline with Big D and Bubba

Jason Aldean has notched his 22nd number one hit with "Got What I Got" from his album 9. The video for the song is also a celebration of his family. Jason got on the hotline to talk about his number ones, if his fellow artists talk about other radio guys and what he likes to talk about in his interviews.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Jason talked about where he was when he found out he got his first number one song. It was "Why" back in 2005 from his debut album Jason Aldean and Jason was on his bus touring. Many others followed like "She's Country," "Big Green Tractor," "Night Train," "Tonight Looks Good On You," and others.

His latest number one, "Got What I Got," is his wife's favorite song from his album 9. That is probably what inspired the celebration of Jason's family all throughout the video. Check it out below.

It's surprising some of his tunes that never went number one but are super popular. "Hicktown" and "Amarillo Sky" are a couple of them. It wasn't until his third album that he got his second number one with "She's Country."

Jason is in the studio working on album number ten right now. Jason is recording in a studio that nothing has been replaced in 20 years or so. Bubba brought up the music stands like we had in band in high school that Jason was using to prop up his lyrics.

Jason always sounds like a cool dude when he talks with Big D and Bubba. I've had a personal experience with Jason Aldean and he was really cool.

Michael Gibson / Townsquare Media

Listen to Big D and Bubba Monday through Saturday morning on 101.5 KNUE.