It hasn't been the best few months on and off the field for the Dallas Cowboys. From a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader settlement to a disappointing exit from the NFL playoffs to a new lawsuit alleging an affair in the mid-90's where Jones fathered a daughter and both the mother and daughter were paid money to stay quiet about it.

There is a lot to unpack about this lawsuit so I will do the best I can to explain it. On March 3, 2022, a lawsuit was filed by a 25-year-old woman claiming she is the daughter of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. The woman also claims that both she and her mother were paid hundreds of thousands of dollars to keep quiet about the situation.

The lawsuit claims that Jones began a relationship with the woman while she worked in Little Rock, Arkansas at American Airlines. The woman was estranged from her husband at the time and appears to have been pregnant at the time of her divorce. In court during those divorce proceedings, it was determined there was no legal father. The mother talked to Jones about her pregnancy and that he might be the father. Jones denied he was but offered to pay $375,000 to not talk about it. Allegedly, there was also two trusts set up for the mother and the daughter.

The lawsuit is wanting Jerry Jones to acknowledge that he is the woman's father and to be released from the confidentiality agreement. Other details of the suit claims that the woman has lived her life without a father and couldn't talk about anything in fear of loosing financial support.

Despite all of the secretive nature of who the woman's father is, she has excelled otherwise in her life both at school and in her professional life. The woman currently works as an aide to a U.S. Representative and worked in the White House while President Trump was in office.

Yeah, its a lot to take in. If you want the full story of the lawsuit, go to kiiitv.com.

