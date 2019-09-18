[Listen] John Schneider in the Studio with Big D and Bubba

John Schneider made a stop by the Big D and Bubba studio. He had a lot to talk about, too. He has new music coming soon, including his new song "Stoned On The One". Give it a listen below:

He has a brand new movie coming, too. It is available to order on John's website now. Check out the trailer below:

Something new from John Schneider which involves the Dukes of Hazard? We're all in. Plus it may help debunk some myths about the show in the process.

We got to hear about John playing at the Ryman in Nashville and how well the auditorium sounds. Acoustics are phenomenal in that place. It's true, as John describes, you could do a whole concert without amps or microphones or anything else. A fun fact, too, is that the Ryman used to be a church.

