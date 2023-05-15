Don’t Fall Victim to this New Popular Steakhouse Facebook Scam

There's a new Facebook scam currently going viral, it promises the sharer "Everyone Gets A Steak Dinner For 2 For Nothing." The terrible grammar ought to be the first clue it's a scam, but if you missed it don't fall for this, Tyler, TX. Report it if you see it in your newsfeed.

Get our free mobile app

You may have seen similar scams on Facebook before, we've come across a couple centered around Texas Roadhouse and Outback Steakhouse, despite the popular chains not being involved in the slightest.

This new scam promises free dinner from Longhorn Steakhouse if you share the scam with your friends. A skim through the comments section and it looks like the scammers are even asking people to tag 30 friends, on top of the share, to be qualified to win. Of course Longhorn Steakhouse is not involved in this.

Facebook Facebook loading...

Also notice how the spelling on this page differs from the actual spelling, here steakhouse is broken up into two words, that's incorrect.

How to know if something is fake?

If you ever come across something like this, ask yourself "is this too good to be true?" If so, it probably is. Facebook shares three simple rules to help you protect yourself when encounter a scam:

Slow down : Scammers often try to create a sense of urgency or threaten you with losing your account or other action. Take time to ask questions and think it through.

Spot check : Scammers often mention a problem to encourage you to act. Do your research to double check the details before clicking links or downloading files. Does what they’re telling you make sense?

Don’t send: Scammers often pretend to be from a familiar organization, they may use its employee photo they stole from the internet to convince you. No reputable organization will demand payment on the spot.

You can read more regarding Facebook scams and how to avoid becoming a victim here. And if you do come across a potential scam, report it. "When something gets reported to Facebook, we'll review it and remove anything that doesn't follow the Facebook Community Standards."