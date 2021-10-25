Hmm...what could it be?

Anytime East Texans notice some well-established building or business gets torn down, our thoughts immediately go to pondering what is going to replace it?

Is East Texas FINALLY gonna get that Joe's Crab Shack everyone is always hoping for? Or will it likely be another Starbucks--or perhaps one. more. bank? (We have SO many, good grief.)

Recently, a Longview resident posted a photo in an online social media group asking this very question and was deluged with a ton of responses.

Some people commented as if they were SURE they knew what was in the works. Others speculated about what they really, really HOPE is going to be there. Some of the comments are humorous and believe it or not, some folks even found a way to get into arguments over what they believe is on the way to this Albertson's parking lot.

Just to be clear, we're talking about the Albertson's location on Loop 281 in Longview. The bank that had been there for quite awhile was being torn down. Do you have any idea, definitively, what's going to take its place?

Here are a few of the comments from Longview residents on what they "know" is going in, what they "think" is going in...and what they really WANT to be going in there.

And then FINALLY what is actually most likely going in at this location. And although some people shared frustrations about ANOTHER one of these, some people were pretty excited, nonetheless:

