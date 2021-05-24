LOOK: Have You Seen This Missing 17-Year Old Girl From Lindale?

Dear friends and neighbors--one of our own East Texas families needs our help. Our hearts are with the family of a 17-year-old girl who is missing from Lindale.

It's every parent's worst nightmare to discover that their beloved son or daughter has gone missing. I can imagine every single thought is consumed with hoping and praying they are okay and that they make it home safe. Time is crucial in these scenarios.

The Lindale Police Department is seeking the help of fellow East Texans as they, along with her family, continue their search for Katelynne Lastelly. According to the Lindale Police Department's Facebook page, Katelynne was last seen at her home on Sunday, May 20.

Please take a look at these photos and share on your social media pages. Perhaps someone you know has seen her. She is believed to have gone missing from an undisclosed address not far from Mt. Sylvan Road and South Street. Katelynne is 5'6" and weighs around 140 pounds.

She has brown eyes and black hair. It's possible she's has some red color in her hair, as well. She doesn't have any tattoos or scars. They're not sure of the clothing she may have been wearing.

She may or may not be in the company of an unidentified male. If you have any information as to where she may be, please call the Lindale Police Department at (903) 882-3313. If you'd prefer, you can absolutely remain anonymous.

Thank you for taking a moment to look. I can only imagine the concern and heartache her family is going through at this time.

