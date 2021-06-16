Do you know this man?

We have a wealth of national and state parks in this incredible nation of ours. The fact that we have access to so many incredibly beautiful and/or stunning places into which we can wander freely for a small fee is another astonishing gift we often take for granted as American citizens.

The vast wilderness and ability to explore freely is one of the most American things we can do. At the same time, this very freedom and expansiveness can occasionally have a dark side.

Case in point: When people go missing and in some cases are never heard from again. We are hoping and praying that's not the case with one Tyler resident who was visiting the Grand Canyon National Park last week.

The last time anyone saw 49 year-old Charles Lyon of Tyler was last Thursday, June 10 at a Best Western Motel in Tusayan, Arizona. And still, Grand Canyon National Park Rangers are still looking for him.

His abandoned car was discovered Friday, June 11, at the south rim close to Lipan Point and Desert View Drive, reports msn.com. But as of yet, no sign of the owner. Charles Lyon is described as 6'3" tall and around 177 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair, with some gray feathered in.

According to the NPS, he was a solo traveler. It is not known what he was wearing or what equipment he may have had with him.

If you have any info regarding his whereabouts, please call NPS Investigative Services Branch (ISB) at 888-653-0009. Or if you'd prefer you may send a text.

We hope you get home soon, Charles.

