Looking For A Life Purpose? This Can Help

Even before the pandemic, finding a passion or one's "life purpose" was tough enough. But now, people have been reflecting even more on this. Perhaps because circumstances are requiring them to re-group their professions. Maybe it's due to the extra downtime or maybe it's come from an existential crisis. Whatever the reason, it's on people's minds.

Maybe you have a job, vocation, or even a hobby that you LOVE. Perhaps you discovered the things that sincerely make you happy at a young age. You may even be working a job you don't necessarily adore, but you know what it is that you WOULD pursue and are pursuing each and every day. If that's you, I'm so happy for you. Even just knowing what you're passionate about is a gift. It truly is.

For many people, when people asked what they are passionate about, they draw a complete blank. They stare into the ether and/or search their minds to come up with an answer to this usually quite well-intentioned question. Usually, the person who asks is simply trying to get to know them or wants to help them find a new career path. Unfortunately for some people, their passions and dreams may have been covered up or never discovered at all.

Sometimes life can be so busy and frantic, we move along just trying to keep up with what's in front of us. so the idea of finding a "passion" can be just one more stressful item on the "to-do" list.

If this is you--don't worry. Don't let it add more stress to your life. Stress isn't usually a good way to find your passion. Instead, begin asking yourself a few questions. Keep a journal and give yourself time to learn more about yourself and how different things inspire you--or not.

Need a few prompts to get the ball rolling? There are many, but here are a few that I've found helpful:

What was your favorite thing to do growing up?

When you were a kid, what did you dream of doing as an adult?

What do you love doing so much, that while engaging in it you find time flies by?

Whose life do you envy the most and why? (While envy isn't something to wallow about in, obviously, it can be indicative to you of the things you value and the activities you think you'd enjoy.)

If you were already rich and successful and had all the time in the world, how would you spend your time? (OTHER than hedonistic pursuits.)

If you had only FIVE minutes, but the entire world was listening to you, what would you say?

These are just some starter questions. You may be able to think of many more. I wish luck on your endeavor. Don't give up. Take a breath and see what wonderful things may come to mind.