Luke Bryan on the Hotline with Big D and Bubba

Luke Bryan has a brand new album that is out today called Born Here Live Here Die Here that has three number one hits on it already, What She Wants Tonight, Knocking Boots and his twenty fifth career number one, One Margarita. Luke got on the hotline with Big D and Bubba to talk about his new album and what he and his buddy, Jason Aldean, do with their "country boy money."

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Nothing like a conversation that starts out with adding a train horn to a truck or even a Mazda Miata, like Bubba's friend did. The videos of people scaring others with those horns are hilarious.

Luke talked about his drinking habits while staying home during this pandemic. Luke said he gets on his bicycle and rides about 100 miles a week just to stay active. But his uptick in drinking has still caused his weight to go up even with the heavy cardio.

Luke's new album, Born Here Live Here Die Here, is out today. It has What She Wants Tonight, Knocking Boots and One Margarita on it. What we hope is his next single is called "Build Me A Daddy." The song will bring a tear to your eye, especially the dads.

Listen to the full interview with Big D and Bubba and Luke Bryan above and pick up Luke's new album today. Big D and Bubba air Monday through Saturday morning on 101.5 KNUE.