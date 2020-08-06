Luke Bryan on with Big D and Bubba Tomorrow

Big D and Bubba have been bringing us our favorite country stars for our entertainment throughout this entire pandemic. Yeah, it's been over the phone, which is not as fun as when they're in the studio, but we've gotten to learn some neat stuff about the artists while they have had all this down time.

Luke Bryan will be joining Big D and Bubba on the phone tomorrow morning. When it comes to Luke Bryan, you never what they will talk about. I'm sure we'll hear about his next new song after "One Margarita" went to number one.

"One Margarita" is a part of Luke's new album, Born Here Live Here Die Here, which will be out tomorrow. "Knockin' Boots and "What She Wants Tonight" are also on the new album.

I'm sure we'll hear how much Luke is missing being on the road performing for all his fans. Luke was very disappointed he had to cancel this year's "Farm Tour" which raises money to give scholarships to students of farming families. Luke grew up on a farm and has been taking care of his corn field while at home.

I would think we'll for sure hear about the prank war with his wife Caroline. During this pandemic, both have raised their prank game to epic levels. Follow Luke on Instagram and you'll see several of those pranks played out.

Tune in tomorrow morning as Luke Bryan joins Big D and Bubba on 101.5 KNUE.