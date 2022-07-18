Life on the road truly is living life on the road. For Maren Morris, being on tour doesn't mean putting everything else on hold — the country singer is a working mom who finds time to take care of herself, friends and team.

Recently, Morris gave fans a behind-the-scenes look into what a typical day on the Humble Quest Tour looks like (buy Maren Morris concert tickets here).

"Pre-show life is almost as fun as the show out here ..." she writes on TikTok alongside a video compiling various clips from her day.

"Before the show we do some yoga in the morning to get our bodies moving," she says as the montage begins. "The crew sets up the stage and I go to soundcheck."

Morris also shared a clip showing what her toddler son, Hayes, does while she is in soundcheck. He seems pretty content in his traveling kiddie pool, playing with his animal figurines. Although we can't see his face, we can see he has his noise-canceling headphones on.

"We are all obsessed with pickleball backstage right now," the singer adds before shouting out her friend in a stylish terrycloth outfit.

Being on the road for months at a time also means a high probability of birthdays being celebrated, and Morris tossed in a clip of her presenting a birthday cake to a crew member, noting that they had marked a few birthdays recently.

After undergoing wardrobe, hair and makeup, there are a few final things the country star does before hitting the stage. "A little pre-show photoshoot, our band chant before the gig and then I go perform," she says.

As an added bonus, Morris mixed in some post-show goodies for fans to see: After her performances, the "Circles Around This Town" singer meets with fans and signs autographs. Then, it's time for a post-show beverage, which usually means vodka martinis or gin martinis. On occasion, wine will make an appearance.

Morris will see plenty more days like this as her Humble Quest Tour continues through December 2. It's a bit of a family affair, as her son Hayes is traveling with her. The singer shared a tour of her bus, too, which she says she outfitted herself in order to make things more comfortable for her and her son: