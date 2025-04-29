(Marshall, Texas) There was a fatal shooting that took place recently in Marshall, Texas.

After law enforcement spent time investigating the case they have made an arrest.

Details on the Suspect in the Fatal Shooting in Marshall, Texas

According to KETK, police have arrested 18-year-old Curtis White Jr. Of Marshall, Texas.

The suspect has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, deadly conduct, discharge of a firearm, and murder.

He is currently being held on a $1.2 million dollar bond.

Get our free mobile app

Details Around the Shooting

The incident took place on Tuesday, April 15th at approximately 11:50 a.m. on the 100 block of East Grand Avenue in Marshall, Texas.

Law enforcement reports that a white Nissan was stopped at a red light when a maroon vehicle pulled up alongside it.

The driver in the maroon vehicle is suspected of opening fire into the Nissan before quickly fleeing the scene of the crime.

READ MORE: Dangerous Crime in Texas Needs to STOP

READ MORE: 9 Unsolved Crimes in Gregg County, Texas

One Person Died from the Shooting

The passenger in the Nissan was 20-year-old Markel May who passed away at the scene due to the shooting.

The driver of the Nissan was struck but was taken to a local hospital for non-0life threatening injuries.

There was another vehicle struck by the gunfire, but there were no other injuries reported.

This is an absolutely tragic incident for all the families involved.

No one will ever know exactly what led up to this tragic incident but hopefully others can learn from this situation.

There is no reason to resort to violence, one wrong decision can ruin your life.

Anyone with any additional information regarding this case is asked to call the Marshall Police Department at 903-935-4575.

The Worst Texas Crimes Committed by Minors Here is a list of the worst crimes committed by minors in Texas history Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins