Mini S’more Pies Are The Perfect Dessert

Learn to make a fast and delicious treat by whipping up some mini s'more pies.

I was scrolling along Facebook one day when I seen the cutest little recipe for mini s'more pies. My boyfriend is super creative when it comes to cooking and baking, so I thought it would be something fun for us to make together. You can easily make this recipe with a loved one as well, no matter what the age because the process is super simple!

First you'll need to grab a couple of items:

A 6 CT pack of Keebler Ready Mini Pie Graham Crust

At least 3 Hershey's Chocolate Bars (These are also available in 6 CT)

Mini Marshmellows

I found the pack of mini graham cracker crusts at Walmart, along with the rest of the items. The mini pie crusts are also available on Amazon if you're unable to locate them elsewhere. I can tell you that I spent approximately $10, and created 6 successful mini pies which would make each one's value about $1.66. Not bad!

Okay now for the fun stuff, creating the pies!

Grab a pan and heat your oven to 325 fahrenheit. Place the crusts on the pan. They each come in their own foil pan so you're good to place them directly on your pan. If you're concerned about spillage, line the pan with foil. Place 6 squares of Hershey into each pie. Of course you're welcome to add more for extra chocolatey goodness, but 6 works perfectly. Top with mini marshmallows Place in oven for 5-10 mins depending on how toasty you like your marshmallows. Let cool for 2 minutes Eat and enjoy!

You can eat the pie with a fork or if you're feeling adventurous, remove the pie from the foil and take a bite. Either way, I promise you'll be in absolute s'more bliss!