Well, I confess some of these "National Days" seem somewhat silly to me. I mean, who needs a "National Day of Jelly Bean Sorting?" Actually, I don't know if that's a real thing, but it could be. There's seems to be a day for everything else. Maybe we should start one? Hmm.

ANYWAY. I am one hundred percent completely on board with "National Coffee Day." Ah, coffee. That aromatic, seductive, life-restoring liquid we hobble half zombie-like to obtain each morning so that we may resume being human and get on with our days.

Gian Cescon, Unsplash

My particular coffee obsession began as a kid. My dad gave me a sip of his coffee--his was always quite sugared and creamy--and I fell in love. Now, being as I was a child and had semi-responsible parents who loved me, they weren't down with me becoming a daily coffee drinker at the age of eight. However, I discovered coffee ice cream. My world was forever changed. *cue angels singing*

Tabitha Turner, Unsplash

As I got older I discovered my obsession for all kinds of coffee-flavored things, including tiramisu. OMG. *drifts away upon a daydream made of lady-finger sponge clouds while espresso rains from the heavens.*

OK I'm back. As soon as I was able, I began my love affair with coffee immediately. It started simply enough. Some coffee with tons of sugar and cream. It evolved to a more adult balance until finally I started drinking it black.

But then, that meant--I had to find GOOD coffee. So I learned more about coffee beans and techniques and espresso and so on.

Taylor Franz, Unsplash

I love it all.

On top of that, turns out it may be good for us! Oh, wait...is it?! It seems the consensus changes daily. OK, let's talk about some of those special deals we can enjoy in ETX on Wednesday, September 29:

ETX Deals & Freebies for National Coffee Day, September 29

More details on deals available online and elsewhere? Here it is: 2021 FREE COFFEE DEALS HERE

And since we're talking about coffee, here are 22 of the favorite places in Tyler to have some any day of the year:

And ya know what goes GREAT with coffee? DONUTS. Yum.

OK, now I just want breakfast food:

