Natural Ways To Pep Up Without The Energy Drink

For me, it's around 2:30 p.m. For whatever reason, that's when my body sends me little signals to take a nap--or grab another cup of coffee. I usually resist the temptation. Even though I adore coffee, I try to limit the amount I take in, especially after noon. I don't need any help struggling to go to sleep at night.

However, like many of us, I do seek ways to increase and/or maintain my energy throughout the day. There are various natural things we can do that may help us get a bit of a lift when we find ourselves feeling a bit worn down and frazzled by various life stressors and/or lack of sleep.

Exercise on a regular basis. This may seem counter intuitive, but I find that when I get at least 30 minutes of exercise everyday, my energy levels are boosted and seem easier to maintain. Perhaps it's the adage, "you get what you give." Or "you reap what you sow?" Whatever the case, it works.

Sleep at least 7-8 hours per night. Well, yeah--duh. However, it bears repeating. In the midst of our busy lives, it's easy to slice an hour or two out of our evening Z's in effort to "get more done." Unfortunately, if you're constantly tired you aren't going to be as productive.

Try supplements such as ginseng, eleuthero, or rhodiola. Nowadays, you can easily find these at many health food or even grocery stores. Make sure you do your research and find the most reputable brands.

Ginseng has been a staple of Chinese medicine for years and can be helpful in fighting the sluggish feeling. There have also been claims that it can help with libido and regulate blood sugar.

Eleuthero is like gingseng's cousin. Some say it is particularly useful for boosting endurance in athletes, yes, but also anyone who works long hours. Rhodiola users have claimed this helps with energy and can also give a bit of a boost particularly with mental energy.

Eat a healthful diet. Again, this may seem like a "duh" aspect, too. But truthfully, we may know this but that doesn't mean we DO this. Big difference. Fill your diet with whole grains, fruits, and many veggies and see how dramatically different you will feel. I know this to be incredibly true from personal experience. It's like night and day.

WebMD.com offers more ideas for you here.