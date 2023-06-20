Nearly 1/3 Of Arrests In Gregg County Were Felony Arrests Last Week

Get our free mobile app

The majority of East Texans can make the statement like I can, that I've never been arrested and spent some time in jail. Though that doesn't mean that I haven't had encounters with law enforcement. It's been quite a while and I hope it stays that way, but I've received a citation a time or two for speeding when I knew I shouldn't have been. After receiving that ticket, I went and took care of the fine but it does not compare to what these 40 people are accused of doing before being recently booked into the Gregg County Jail.

The Ugly Side Of East Texas

As beautiful as East Texas is and friendly as everyone is, there is an ugly side. There are folks committing crimes against people and property, dealing, manufacturing, or using illegal drugs, those that choose to drink too much alcohol and get behind the wheel of an automobile, along with those that take part in organized crimes. Gregg County, Texas law enforcement is always on the lookout for those who choose not to play by the established rules.

Last week, 113 people were booked into the Gregg County Jail on various charges - mainly misdemeanors, however, out of those 113 people, 40 were booked on at least one felony charge.

Last week, 113 people were booked into the Gregg County Jail on various charges - mainly misdemeanors, however, out of those 113 people, 40 were booked on at least one felony charge.

40 Felony Arrests Were Made In Gregg County June 12-18th All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Some have posted bail and are out of jail at this time while others wait for a bond hearing or court date. Some of the individuals below were detained by Gregg County deputies and are being held on a US Marshal, Federal, or Immigration detainer. All information was obtained through an open records request and provided by the Gregg County Sheriff's Office.

