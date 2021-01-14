NFL Divisional Round has Some Great Matchups

NFL Wild Ward Weekend did not disappoint with some great games and a couple of surprises. NFL Divisional Round this weekend is going to be better with some almost perfect matchups.

Saturday evening on NBC will feature the very good Buffalo Bills versus the surprising Baltimore Ravens. The Bills have been lead this season by quarterback Josh Allen. His offense has gotten the job done against just about any defense (averaging 31.3 points per game). The Bills defense has been good, too (allowing only 23.4 points per game). That's a good way to get to a 13-3 regular season record.

The Baltimore Ravens have had an up and down season both on field with their play and off the field with a COVID-19 outbreak that nearly decimated the team. Still, they hung on and surprised everyone by beating the Tennessee Titans last week 20-13. I think the Bills will win, though, in a close one, 27-24.

Sunday afternoon on CBS features our Whitehouse kid, Patrick Mahomes, leading his Kansas City Chiefs against the upstart Cleveland Browns. Mahomes is familiar with Browns quarterback, Baker Mayfield. Back in 2016 when Mahomes was at Texas Tech and Mayfield was at Oklahoma, they lit up the scoreboard in a 66-59 Oklahoma win. The two combined for 1,279 passing yards and 12 touchdowns.

Will Sunday's game be that? No, but it will be high scoring affair. Mahomes will get the best of Mayfield, 45-38.

One Last Thing:

The memes have been great for this weekend.

Here are the rest of my Divisional Round picks:

Saturday, January 16

Rams at Packers - Packers

Ravens at Bills - Bills

Sunday, January 17

Browns at Chiefs - Chiefs

Buccaneers at Saints - Buccaneers

Nothing is up for grabs but bragging rights if you can out pick me. Make 'em and let's have some fun.